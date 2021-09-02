Visas of Foreigners Stranded in India Due to COVID-19 Extended Till 30 September
Afghans already in India on any visa will be granted extension under guidelines issued separately for them.
The validity of the Indian visa or the stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till 30 September, the Government of India said on Thursday, 2 September.
"If an extension of visa is required beyond 30 September 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines," the Centre said.
However, Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for them, the Centre said.
Several foreign nationals, who were stranded in India since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the lockdowns, and flight suspensions have received extensions of the validity of their visas multiple times so far.
The specific point for Afghan nationals comes as hundreds are trying to flee the country now taken over by the Taliban after the United States ended the 20-year-long war.
