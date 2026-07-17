Why Sonam Wangchuk's Fast has Sparked a Wave of Instagram Activism

Third, with the protest entering its final stage, posting a video is a low-effort win-win situation for many of these people. If the government yields to the cockroaches and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is indeed sacked, they can claim the moral high ground and thump their chests, claiming to be on the right side of history.

Conversely, if Sonam Wangchuk’s health deteriorates further and he is hospitalised, forcing him to end his hunger strike, they still have an escape, a saving grace that they tried and were not silent. The outcome does not matter; the content has already been made. A reel in this sense also becomes a mechanism for these influencers to shrug off any real solidarity and avoid actually showing up for the protest.