BJP MP Rupa Ganguly Breaks Down in Rajya Sabha While Raising Birbhum Incident

Targeting the Mamata the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, BJP leader Rupa Ganguly on Friday, 25 March, broke down in the Rajya Sabha while raising the recent Birbhum violence case.

In the horrific incident, charred bodies of at least eight people, including that of women and children, were recovered on Tuesday from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze. This came amid protests over the alleged murder of a TMC leader, Bhadu Sheikh.