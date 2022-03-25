ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly Breaks Down in Rajya Sabha While Raising Birbhum Incident

Several Bengal MPs from the treasury benches also came in support of Ganguly and hit out at the West Bengal CM.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP MP Rupa Ganguly breaks down in the Rajya Sabha, while bringing up the Birbhum killings incident.</p></div>
Targeting the Mamata the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, BJP leader Rupa Ganguly on Friday, 25 March, broke down in the Rajya Sabha while raising the recent Birbhum violence case.

In the horrific incident, charred bodies of at least eight people, including that of women and children, were recovered on Tuesday from a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze. This came amid protests over the alleged murder of a TMC leader, Bhadu Sheikh.

"Being born in Bengal is not a crime," the BJP leader said while crying and wiping her tears. The actor-turned-politician noted, "Eight people, including two children, were burnt to death, Deputy Chairman sir."
Rajya Sabha Uproar

While raising this issue during the 'Zero Hour', Ganguly also alleged that the state government did not take adequate measures to prevent the incident from happening.

Adding that the political killings in West Bengal were on the rise, she held the government responsible for the same.

This, in turn, caused the TMC MPs to shout and protest against her remark, leading to chaos in the House.

"We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place... the state is no more liveable."
BJP leader Rupa Ganguly stated, reported ANI

Allegations and counter-allegations were thrown at each other for a while. Deputy Chairman Harivansh attempted at creating order in the House but in vain.

This led to a ruckus between BJP and TMC ministers and the House was then adjourned for 15 minutes from 11:55 am to 12:10 pm. Several Bengal MPs from the treasury benches also joined hands with Ganguly in criticising CM Mamata Banerjee.

Background

According to police sources, Bhadu Sheikh was killed on Monday evening when he was at a tea stall that he frequents. While on a phone call, six to seven attackers on motorcycles approached him and hurled crude bombs at him.

Police recovered charred bodies of at least eight people on Tuesday after miscreants allegedly set fire to the houses of Sona Sheikh, Mihilal Sheikh, Fatik Sheikh, and Banirul Sheikh, who were supposedly distant relatives of Bhadu Sheikh.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)

