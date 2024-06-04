Bidar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 28 seats of Karnataka went to polls in phases two and three on 26 April and 7 May, respectively. The state recorded a voter turnout of approximately 68% across the two phases.



Karnataka's ruling party Congress is contesting alone in all the 28 seats, while NDA allies BJP and JD(S) have made a seat-sharing agreement according to which BJP is contesting in 25 seats and JD(S) on the remaining three seats.



Being BJP's only stronghold in South, Karnataka gave the saffron party a massive mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They won 25 seats. Congress, JD(S), and an independent candidate could win just one seat each.



While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seventeen seats in Karnataka, Congress won nine seats, and JD(S) could manage to win just two seats.