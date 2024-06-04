Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Bhiwani-Mahendragarh was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh are Dharambir Singh (BJP) and Rao Dan Singh (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat was won by BJP candidate Dharambir Singh S/o Bhale Ram, while Congress candidate Shruti Choudhry had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency was won by BJP candidate Dharambir S/O Bhale Ram and INLD candidate Bahadur Singh was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency include Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bhiwani, Tosham, Ateli, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Nangal Chaudhry.
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Haryana.
Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha elections, Haryana is witnessing an interesting contest.
Out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the ruling BJP is contesting on all of them, while Congress and AAP have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and AAP, Congress fielded its candidates on nine seats and AAP got the remaining seat. Interestingly, at least six of BJP's 10 candidates in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana are turncoats.
All 10 seats of Haryana went to polls in phase six on 25 May.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, BJP made clean sweep winning all the 10 seats. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, INLD won two seats, and Congress could manage to win just one seat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)