Basirhat Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

With 42 seats in Lok Sabha, West Bengal has the third-highest seat count in the lower house. The voting on these seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls were held across seven phases between 19 April and 1 June.



Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the state’s ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting all of them. Although the party is part of the INDIA bloc, it could not reach a consensus seat-sharing deal with other INDIA parties in the state. Therefore, Congress and left parties have formed an alliance in West Bengal, under which Congress fielded its candidate on 13 seats, CPI(M) on 23 seats, RSP on three seats, CPI on two seats each and AIFB on one seat. BJP, which has emerged as a significant force in the West Bengal over the past few years, is contesting on all 42 seats alone.



The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP's rise in the West Bengal where it bagged 18 seats. TMC remained the top party with 22 seats. While left parties could not win any seat, Congress could win only two seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, TMC swept the state with 34 seats. Congress won in four constituencies, while BJP and CPI(M) won two seats each.