Baramati Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Baramati was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Baramati are Sunetra AjitDada Pawar (NCP) and Supriya Sule (NCP Sharadchandra Pawar).

In 1967, Sharad Pawar was 27 when he bypassed several senior Congress leaders to become party's candidate for the Baramati Assembly constituency. He won that election. Since then, Baramati has been the bastion of the Pawars. It will remain a Pawar bastion in the 2024 LokSabhapolls, too. Except, this time, the contest is between two women of the Pawar family only.



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Baramati seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Baramati seat was won by NCP candidate Supriya Sule, while BJP candidate Kanchan Rahul Kool had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Baramati constituency was won by NCP candidate Supriya Sule and RSPS candidate Mahadev Jagannath Jankar was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Baramati parliamentary constituency include Daund, Khadakwasala, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor.