Bapatla Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh went to polls along with state's 175 Assembly seats in phase four on 13 May. It recorded a voter turnout of over 80%.



Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling party, YSRCP, is contesting on all of them, while its opponents in the state have formed alliances. BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) comprise the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, BJP has fielded its candidates on six seats, TDP on 17 seats, and JSP on the remaining two seats. INDIA bloc parties – Congress, CPI(M), and CPI – are also in the electoral fray here. While the grand old party, Congress, is contesting on 23 seats, CPI(M) and CPI have fielded candidates on one seat each.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP made a sweeping win by bagging 22 seats. The remaining three seats were won by TDP. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, YSRCP won eight seats, TDP won 15 seats, and BJP won two seats.