Bangalore South Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Bangalore South was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Bangalore South are Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and Sowmya Reddy (Congress).

The high-profile Bangalore South parliamentary constituency has been held by the BJP since 1991. Senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar represented the seat from 1996 until his death in 2018. This time, BJP's incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya is being challenged by Congress' Soumya Reddy, making it a contest between two young guns. Historically, Bengalureans register low voter turnouts.



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Bangalore South seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bangalore South seat was won by BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya, while Congress candidate B.K.Hariprasad had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Bangalore South constituency was won by BJP candidate Ananth Kumar and Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Bangalore South parliamentary constituency include Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, B.T.M.Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli.