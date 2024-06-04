Aurangabad (Maharashtra) Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Aurangabad was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Aurangabad are Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram (Shiv Sena), Chandrakant Khaire (ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Aurangabad seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Aurangabad seat was won by AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel Syed, while Shivsena candidate Chandrakant Khaire had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Aurangabad constituency was won by Shivsena candidate Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire and Congress candidate Patil Nitin Suresh was the runner-up.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat had been Shiv Sena’s citadel with four consecutive wins – in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. Chandrakant Khaire, former cabinet minister in Maharashtra government, won all of these. In 2019 polls, however, anti-incumbency swung the votes in AIMIM’s favour, with its Maharashtra unit president Imtiaz Jaleel making Aurangabad AIMIM's first LS win outside Hyderabad.

Housing a significant population of Muslim and Dalit voters, AIMIM’s entry into Aurangabad’s electoral contest divided the votes with Jaleel edging over with a margin of 4,492 votes.

Traditionally, the BJP and Shiv Sena have led a successful partnership of 35 years, with victories in seven out of nine General Elections during that period in Aurangabad. However, the politics of Maharashtra has changed significantly since the last elections.



Assembly seats that fall under Aurangabad parliamentary constituency include Kannad, Aurangabad West, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad East.