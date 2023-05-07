Atiq Ahmed Murder: Two Former High Court Chief Justices Added To Probe Panel

Former Chief Justices of the Allahabad and Jharkhand High Court, Justices Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Virender Singh, have been added to the judicial commission probing the deaths of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.
The Uttar Pradesh government ‘reconstituted’ the three-member panel, making Justice Bhosale the head and Justice Singh the vice-chairman. The commission conducted an investigation in Prayagraj’s Colvin Hospital and Dhoomanganj police station on Friday, 5 May.
The commission also consists of Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former IPS officer Subesh Kumar Singh, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. The three members had also visited Colvin Hospital on 20 May to inspect the crime scene.
Inspecting the crime scene on Friday, the panel members, according to Times of India,
Spoke with Special Investigation Team probing the case
Sought details about the crime spot and where the police jeep had been at the time of the incident
Inquired police officials about the “location and direction from where the shooters had reached the spot”
Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on 15 April in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj while police officials were taking them for a medical check-up. Atiq’s son had been killed in a police encounter just days before his murder.
