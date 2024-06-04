Arunachal West Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both seats in Arunachal Pradesh went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Along with the parliamentary elections, Arunachal also had simultaneous Assembly elections. The north-eastern state recorded a voter turnout of of over 77% this election season.



The state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress, too, has fielded its candidates on both the seats.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP made a clean sweep winning both the seats. However, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won from Arunachal West, while Congress registered victory in Arunachal East.