Arunachal West Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Arunachal West was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Arunachal West are Kiren Rijiju (BJP) and Nabam Tuki (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Arunachal West seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Arunachal West seat was won by BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju, while Congress candidate Nabam Tuki had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Arunachal West constituency was won by BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju and Congress candidate Takam Sanjoy was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Arunachal West parliamentary constituency include Lumla, Tawang, Mukto, Dirang, Kalaktang, Thrizino-Buragaon, Bomdila, Bameng, Chayang Tajo, Seppa East, Seppa West, Pakke Kessang, Itanagar, Doimukh, Yachuli, Ziro Hapoli, Palin, Nyapin, Tali, Koloriang, Nacho, Taliha, Daporijo, Raga, Dumporijo, Liromoba, Likabali, Basar, Along West, Along East, Rumgong, Mechukha, Sagalee.
Arunachal West is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both seats in Arunachal Pradesh went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Along with the parliamentary elections, Arunachal also had simultaneous Assembly elections. The north-eastern state recorded a voter turnout of of over 77% this election season.
The state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress, too, has fielded its candidates on both the seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP made a clean sweep winning both the seats. However, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won from Arunachal West, while Congress registered victory in Arunachal East.
