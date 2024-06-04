Amritsar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Amritsar was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Amritsar are Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri (BJP), Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (AAP), and Anil Joshi (SAD).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Amritsar seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Amritsar seat was won by Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, while BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Amritsar constituency was won by Congress candidate Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP candidate Arun Jaitley was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Amritsar parliamentary constituency include Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Amritsar North, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South, Attari, Majitha.
Amritsar is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab.
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Punjab is having a multilateral contest in this year's General Elections. Former allies BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are fighting from all 13 seats independently, while INDIA alliance partners, Congress and AAP, also could not reach a seat-sharing deal and have fielded separate candidates in all the constituencies of the state.
All 13 seats of Punjab went to polls in the last phase of voting on 1 June.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, Congress emerged as the top party with eight seats in its account. BJP and SAD won two seats each, while AAP won the remaining one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, NDA partners BJP and SAD won two and four seats, respectively. AAP won in four and Congress won in three constituencies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)