Pilot Speaks to Chidambaram Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan

Congress' attempts to mend things with Pilot who has openly rebelled against the Gehlot government have been evident since the day Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party spokesperson, asked Pilot to return "home" and not take BJP's hospitality.

"If you don't want to go to the BJP, stop talking to any BJP leader or member," he had said after Pilot in various interviews said he will not join the BJP.

According to NDTV, on Friday, Surjewala reiterated saying, "doors are open for whoever wanted to come back".

Earlier today, the High Court directed the Speaker to not take decision on notices sent to all 19 MLAs including Pilot, till Tuesday. Next hearing on the Pilot camp's petition will take place on Monday.

(With inputs from NDTV & Indian Express)