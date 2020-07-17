Pilot Speaks to Chidambaram Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan
This reach-out came two days after Pilot was removed from the posts of dy-CM and Congress party president
As the political rift between ex-deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot intensified, in a surprising move, Pilot dialed Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday, 16 July, The Indian Express reported.
This reach-out came two days after Pilot was removed from the posts of dy-CM and Congress party president in the state, over the allegations of hobnobbing with the BJP.
Revealing the details of the said telephonic call, Chidambaram told IE, “I just reiterated that the leadership had publicly invited him to meet with it, and all issues can be discussed. I advised him to seize the opportunity.”
Another senior leader of the Congress party reportedly said that if all the 19 rebel MLAs "return" to the party, the disqualification proceedings will be withdrawn. This, he said, despite the Pilot camp approaching the High Court of Rajasthan against notices sent to them by the Assembly Speaker for "anti-party activities".
Congress' attempts to mend things with Pilot who has openly rebelled against the Gehlot government have been evident since the day Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party spokesperson, asked Pilot to return "home" and not take BJP's hospitality.
"If you don't want to go to the BJP, stop talking to any BJP leader or member," he had said after Pilot in various interviews said he will not join the BJP.
According to NDTV, on Friday, Surjewala reiterated saying, "doors are open for whoever wanted to come back".
Earlier today, the High Court directed the Speaker to not take decision on notices sent to all 19 MLAs including Pilot, till Tuesday. Next hearing on the Pilot camp's petition will take place on Monday.
(With inputs from NDTV & Indian Express)
