AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions YSRCP, BJD's Support for Delhi Services Bill

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 2 August, questioned the stance taken by the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in favour of the BJP-led central government on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying that the decision must have been made under some pressure.

Speaking to the media after the Monsoon Session's proceedings on Wednesday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "This is an anti-national bill, and those favouring it will be remembered as anti-nationals, while those who oppose it will be remembered as true patriots." He emphasised that the Opposition would not surrender to the government.