Delhi Ordinance: Congress Backs AAP but Two Parties May Decide Capital's Fate

Both these parties have supported the BJP on most critical legislations like the abrogation of Article 370, the Triple Talaq Bill or the farm bills.

However, since the Delhi ordinance involves a question of federalism, their support cannot be taken for granted.

Being regional parties running state governments, they may not necessarily approve of legislations that provide the space for greater central intervention.

However the ordinance concerns only Delhi and not states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh so there's still grounds for the government to seek their support.

In the end, it may boil down more to political equations rather than the merits of the Bill.

The YSRCP has consistently avoided confrontation on any issue that doesn't concern Andhra Pradesh.

There is speculation regarding the increasing closeness between the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party, which is the YSRCP's main rival in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP has two options in this context. It could choose to oppose it and send the message that it is open to taking a stand if the BJP acts against its interests. Conversely, it could also support the ordinance as a goodwill gesture to try and scuttle any TDP-BJP alliance.

The BJD's position is more complex. The party has good ties with the BJP at the central level but the latter is its main rival at the state level.

A lot would also depend on what the Opposition has to offer these two parties. Since the ordinance directly affects the AAP, it would be up to party chief Arvind Kejriwal to reach out to Naveen Patnaik and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who has a decent rapport with Patnaik could also be of help.

But the BJP is obviously at an advantage as it would have much more to offer these two parties than the Opposition.

Unless the YSRCP and BJD do something surprising, AAP's may have to look towards the judiciary for a way out.