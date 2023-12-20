Join Us On:
'It's Not the MPs but Democracy That Has Been Suspended': AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Chadha mentioned that 141 Opposition MPs who questioned the security breach in Parliament have been suspended

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, 19 December, expressed disappointment at the the suspension of Opposition MPs who protested over the 13 December security breach in Parliament.

"It's not the MPs but democracy that has been suspended," Chadha said. Addressing the media, the AAP leader pointed out that the BJP MP who had allegedly signed the passes of the intruders was still sitting in Parliament.

“It's ironic that with the signature of a BJP MP, two accused individuals obtained visitor passes and entered the Parliament to attack the house. Both those accused were, in a way, guests of the BJP MP. Despite this, this BJP MP is still sitting inside the house as an MP with no jeopardy to his membership,” said AAP MP Chadha.
141 Opposition MPs Suspended For Protests Over Security Breach: Big Points

A total of 142 Opposition MPs who questioned the security breach in Parliament and the role of a BJP MP in the breach have been suspended.

“The BJP MP whose signature facilitated the visitor passes for both accused individuals who entered the House is yet to be suspended. I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that today these MPs have not been suspended, but rather, democracy has been suspended,” added Chadha.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Seeks Investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case

Topics:  AAP   Parliament   Rajya Sabha 

