'It's Not the MPs but Democracy That Has Been Suspended': AAP's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, 19 December, expressed disappointment at the the suspension of Opposition MPs who protested over the 13 December security breach in Parliament.

"It's not the MPs but democracy that has been suspended," Chadha said. Addressing the media, the AAP leader pointed out that the BJP MP who had allegedly signed the passes of the intruders was still sitting in Parliament.