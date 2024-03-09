Congress' First List Has 28 Candidates From South India: Here Are Key Takeaways

The Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, 8 March. Of these, about 28 seats are from the south Indian states, where the party has a strong presence.

These include 16 seats from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, four from Telangana, and one from Lakshadweep.

Some of the big names in the list include senior Congress Rahul Gandhi, who will be contesting from Kerala's Wayanad yet again, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who will be contesting from Kerala's Alappuzha, and sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who will be contesting from the seat for the fourth time.