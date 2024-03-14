AAP Punjab Candidate List: Why it Chose 5 Ministers, an Actor & a Giantkiller

The five ministers fielded by AAP are:

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal: Amritsar

Laljit Singh Bhullar: Khadoor Sahib

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian: Bathinda

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer: Sangrur

Dr Balbir Singh: Patiala

What's the reason behind choosing as many as five ministers?

Being a relatively new party, AAP doesn't have strong locally entrenched leaders like the Congress or the Shiromani Akali Dal especially outside the Malwa region.

"Ministers are the faces for the implementation of AAP's key welfare schemes and projects. This makes them good choices in their respective areas," an AAP Punjab office bearer told The Quint.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, for instance, is a two-term MLA from Barnala and has been AAP's best known face in Barnala district even before becoming a minister.