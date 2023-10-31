Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: What Do the Result of Past Four Assembly Polls Say

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Did you know that the BJP has won the largest vote-share in every Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh between 2003 to 2018?
So, even in the 2018 Assembly elections, in which the Congress emerged as the party with the highest number of seats in the state, BJP registered a higher vote-share than the Congress.
As Madhya Pradesh heads towards Assembly elections in 2023, here’s a look back at the interesting insights from how MP has voted in the past four Assembly polls – in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018.
How Madhya Pradesh Assembly Looked From 1998 to 2018
In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Madhya Pradesh state election in that year.
And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.
Remember that the 1998 Assembly depicts the undivided seat-count of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The two states were bifurcated in the year 2000.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Which Party Held the Edge in Which Election
Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Madhya Pradesh – BJP and Congress – fared in comparison to each other over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Congress: If we take a look at all the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections since 2003, Congress had been an underperformer till 2018. It got its biggest haul (114) in 2018 itself.
BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party has clearly dominated the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly from 2003. Its tally only fell in 2018, but that too was just five seats less than the Congress.
Others: Smaller parties and Independents could only manage to win just a handful of seats in the what has largely been a bipolar contest.
Change in Vote Share % of Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Check out how the vote share percentages of the BJP, Congress, and Others have changed in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
As you can see in the interactive, interestingly enough, from 2003 to 2018, BJP has been the party with the single-largest vote share in every Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh — even in 2018 when Congress emerged as the party with the highest number of seats!
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
But How Have These Parties Fared in Lok Sabha Election Results in Madhya Pradesh?
Here's how Lok Sabha election results in the state have been in the past two decades.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
The BJP has clearly maintained its edge over Congress in the past four Lok Sabha elections. The best that the Congress could manage was 12 seats out of a total of 28 seats in 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
In 2019, the BJP won 28 out of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress got just one seat. The BJP's domination in the 2019 election was an improvement on their 2014 results, when the BJP had won 27 seats and the Congress had won 2 seats in the state.
