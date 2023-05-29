ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers' Protest: This Weekend's Scene, That Year's Tweets

Caution: Some out of context tweets inside.

"Democracy was being murdered at Jantar Mantar in broad daylight. On one hand, the Prime Minister inaugurated a new Parliament and on the other, people who have turned up in our support are being detained," said Vinesh Phogat.

Yes, that's what happened on Sunday, 28 May, when Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and many other wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were detained by the Delhi Police. Not very long ago, these very wrestlers were being honoured by our political leaders and were called an "inspiration", "our pride" by some of India's most influential, but the story seems very different today.

We took some images from this weekend's protest and juxtaposed them with some out of context tweets to show the daunting contrast between their kal and their aaj.

Topics:  Wrestlers' Protest 

