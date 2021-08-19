ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri YAKHNI: Super Simple, Yoghurt Based Mutton Broth

Who says you can't enjoy Mutton for a midweek meal? Recreate this recipe in no time and keep the hordes happy!

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This authentic Kashmiri dish is mildly spicy and full of flavour which makes for a warming midweek meal.</p></div>
i

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

We know that the mountain air stirs your soul and trust us, so is this Kashmiri cuisine. YAKHNI, a comforting dish from the Paradise on earth, is a mutton recipe. A yoghurt based broth seasoned with a mixture of ground spices has its own flavour profile. Recreate the flavours by following these easy steps.

INGREDIENTS

  1. 1 Kg Mutton

  2. 2 Inch Ginger cut into smaller pieces

  3. 11 Garlic Cloves

  4. 5 Bay Leaves

  5. 1 Cinnamon Stick

  6. 3 Black Cardamoms

  7. 5 Green Cardamoms

  8. 7 Cloves

  9. 1 tsp Black Pepper

  10. 1 Kg Curd

  11. 2 tsp Crushed Mint

  12. 1 tsp Ginger Powder

  13. 2 tsp Fennel Powder

To Pressure cook the Mutton

  • Add Mutton, Ginger, Garlic pods, Bay leaves, Cinnamon stick, Black cardamoms, Green cardamoms, Cloves and Black pepper

  • Add 1½ cup of water and 2 tsp Salt

  • Pressure cook till Mutton softens

For Preparing The Gravy

  • Heat Ghee on medium flame and stir continuously to avoid lumps and curdling

  • Stir till the yoghurt boils

  • Add dried and crushed Mint, Ginger powder and Fennel powder

  • Cook it on low flame when the yoghurt comes to boil

Once the Mutton is ready, remove all the spices and add it in the curd gravy. You can add it piece by piece or by straining the broth.

Add Broth to the gravy and let it cook.

Treat your family with a hearty dinner of yoghurt based mutton broth and hot piping rice.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande

