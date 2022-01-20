ADVERTISEMENT

Street Food: Uncle Ande Wala's Multi Layer Handi Omelette

Omelette in Matki from Delhi's favourite Uncle.

Muskan Singh
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

When it comes to quick bites that are likely to pop up on our plate, Omelette is the top preference. The comfort that this quick recipe brings to one's craving is unmatchable. Perhaps that's the reason we are drooling while writing about this.

And to make you fall in love with Omelette all over again, we are back with Uncle Ande Wala's special Handi Omelette.

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gagan Arora.</p></div>

Gagan Arora.

(Photo: The Quint)

Gagan Arora fondly called 'Uncle' by his customers and his food cart 'Uncle Ande Wala' has gained popularity among food bloggers by his spicy innovation with eggs. Handi Omelette being one of those innovations is top selling item from his rickshaw turned food cart.

Also Read

Delhi Street Food: Have you seen Karol Bagh's Fryman ka Kamaal?

Delhi Street Food: Have you seen Karol Bagh's Fryman ka Kamaal?
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Omelette.</p></div>

Omelette.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>1st Layer.</p></div>

1st Layer.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Handi is filled with different layers of stuffing. The very first layer comprises of Cheese Omlette.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>2nd Layer.</p></div>

2nd Layer.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>3rd Layer.</p></div>

3rd Layer.

(Photo: The Quint)

The second layer includes spicy masalas where as the third and top most layer has half fry.

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grated with&nbsp;Mozzarella Cheese.</p></div>

Grated with Mozzarella Cheese.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Handi Omelette.</p></div>

Handi Omelette.

(Photo: The Quint)

It is then grated with Mozzarella Cheese and roasted with butter toppings for smokey flavour.

Enjoy this Handi Omelette served with Bread toast for just Rs 280.

Also Read

Gautam Gambhir's Initiative: ₹1 Wali Thali At Delhi's Jan Rasoi

Gautam Gambhir's Initiative: ₹1 Wali Thali At Delhi's Jan Rasoi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT