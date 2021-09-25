Delhi's Famous Khandani Pakodewala Satisfying Cravings for 60 Years
The 55-year-old Pakoda joint in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar serves over 15 varieties of pakodas.
Established in 1962, the legendary Khandani Pakodewala shop offers a gazillion varieties of pakodas. The price ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 15.
The eatery is located in south Delhi's Rajmata Scindia Marg, not far from the famous Sarojini Nagar market. It's a hole in the wall establishment, which hasn't changed much, despite enjoying immense popularity.
This iconic place has grown over the years but has still managed to stay desi. For some it's a midway spot for a break and for some a small revisit to school bunking days.
The eatery serves all kinds of pakodas, from regular pakodas like paneer, aloo pyaz, mix-veg and many more to unique pakodas with a twist like kamal kakdi, karela, baigan, sweet corn. Let's just say, they have it all.
Unique pakoda like pattod is a must-try. It is made of arbi leaves.
If you are a Delhiwalla, you probably have heard all these descriptors being used to talk about this quaint, almost hidden shop. With its unique taste & flavour and, not to mention, one-of-a-kind chutney, the Khandani Pakodewala remains a must-visit place for all pakoda lovers.
(If you have been cooking up a storm or trying out new recipes at home during the lockdown, shoot a simple video and share your recipes with us at neon@thequint.com or WhatsApp us on 9999008335 and get featured on Quint Neon.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.