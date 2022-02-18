This Cafe in Kolkata is Entirely Run by HIV Positive People
The objective of the cafe? To bust myths, spread awareness and change the perspective towards HIV positive patients.
'Change the world, start with coffee'
It is with this motto in mind that child rights activist, Dr Kallol Ghosh started Cafe Positive, a cafe tucked in the bylanes of Ballygunge, Kolkata and is run entirely by HIV positive young adults.
We had a plan (for the children) after 18 years of age.I had two objectives - one was to create some employment or life-skill program for these young adults. My second objective was how to create more sensitivity, awareness and advocacy towards HIV positive people.Dr. Kallol Ghosh, Owner
The cafe is also a chance for these young adults to lead a normal life and be a part of the regular society, which has often ostracised them. This not only makes them feel wanted, but also reinstates confidence in them to venture out into the world.
HIV Positive people aren't the problem. The problem is people like us. So many myths and reactions we have. So being a changemaker, I want to bring about change, over a cup of coffee.Dr. Kallol Ghosh, Owner
Ghosh adds that this is the inclusion that he wanted to bring about. He says that HIV positive children are 'innocent victims' without parents, and it is his responsibility to rehabilitate them in 'our beautiful society'.
Also, let's not forget the lip-smacking food and coffee served at the cafe. You can get a wide range of snacks—from sandwiches to burgers, along with a a diverse range of teas and coffees to go with. They also serve main course meals including delicious rice bowls.
