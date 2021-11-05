ADVERTISEMENT

'Rampal Ke Chole Kulche' With Complementary Shayari

Revealing the best place for Chole Kulche in the capital.

Muskan Singh
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

"Sansaar mein do hi log dil se khilaate hain, ek khud ki Mummy aur dusre Rampal Bhaiya", declares Rampal Bhaiya who is quite popular among the people of Anand Vihar for his oh-so-tasty Chole Kulche combined with full on entertainment.

Serving super spicy Chole with freshly prepared Kulchas from over 30 years, Rampal Bhaiya is everyone's favourite. His perfect comic timings and interaction with the customers, make his Chole Kulche much more tasty.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Light and Fluffy Kulchas.</p></div>

Light and Fluffy Kulchas.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Spicy Chole.</p></div>

Spicy Chole.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Complementary Salad.</p></div>

Complementary Salad.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Chole Kulche served with complemetary salad at just Rs 40, tastes even better with his 'Sasural Ki Chutney' and random punch lines.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kulche Roll at Rs 20.</p></div>

Kulche Roll at Rs 20.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Other than Chole Kulche, you'll also find sexy and super sexy Kulche Roll based on it's level of spiciness at Rs 20. And not so spicy Kulche Roll for kids.

Visit this place to relish Rampal Ke Chole Kulche and Kulche Roll with mildly spicy Boondi Raita.

