'Rampal Ke Chole Kulche' With Complementary Shayari

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

"Sansaar mein do hi log dil se khilaate hain, ek khud ki Mummy aur dusre Rampal Bhaiya", declares Rampal Bhaiya who is quite popular among the people of Anand Vihar for his oh-so-tasty Chole Kulche combined with full on entertainment.

Serving super spicy Chole with freshly prepared Kulchas from over 30 years, Rampal Bhaiya is everyone's favourite. His perfect comic timings and interaction with the customers, make his Chole Kulche much more tasty.