Street Food Challenge: Three-Course Meal at Nehru Place

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Dear foodies, we understand your situation towards the month end. Craving for all fancy food, unordered dishes in the food cart, and money-saving tactics... We get it because wallet's relationship with favourite meals plate is kind of complicated.

That's why The Quint's 'Chatori' reporter took the month-end challenge for three-course meal at Nehru Place, a hub for gadgets and electronics.