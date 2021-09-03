Karnataka Food Centre: A Delhi Spot to Feast on South Indian Food Like Royalty

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Ghar se nikalte hi , kuch dur chalte hi and you can keep humming the rest of the song while getting to the place, we actually want you to visit.

We understand your 'situation-ship' with South Indian food and that made us to bring this perfect spot to your notice. With variety in South Indian cuisine at minimal rate, Karnataka Food Centre will become your perfect place to hangout or just a spot for you and your ME time.