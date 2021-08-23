ADVERTISEMENT

How To Make Tripura-Style Pork Salad: Wahan Mosdeng

Embrace the flavours of monsoon with our easy to cook pork delicacy.

Tridip K MandalMuskan Singh
Published
What The Food
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Easy to cook, zero-oil pork salad.</p></div>
i

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Embrace the flavours of monsoon with our easy to cook pork delicacy. WAHAN MOSDENG is an authentic dish from Tripura. Wahan means pork and Mosdeng means green chilli chutney. It is a zero-oil dish cooked with minimal ingredients in no time. Follow these three easy steps to make a deliciously flavourful pork salad .

INGREDIENTS

  • Pork 250g

  • Salt

  • Chilli

  • Chopped onions

  • Sliced ginger

  • Coriander

  • Lemon Juice

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Boiled pork pieces.</p></div>

(Photo: The Quint)

How to cook :

Step 1: Add boiled chopped pork pieces Let it cook for 5 minutes

Step 2: Use 4-5 chillies and crushed ginger to make the paste Add salt

Step 3: Add chilli-ginger paste Give it a nice stir Garnish it with coriander Add a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the taste

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wahan Mosdeng is ready to eat.</p></div>

Serve it with rice or roti as per your preference and enjoy the wholesome meal.

