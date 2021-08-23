How To Make Tripura-Style Pork Salad: Wahan Mosdeng
Embrace the flavours of monsoon with our easy to cook pork delicacy.
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Embrace the flavours of monsoon with our easy to cook pork delicacy. WAHAN MOSDENG is an authentic dish from Tripura. Wahan means pork and Mosdeng means green chilli chutney. It is a zero-oil dish cooked with minimal ingredients in no time. Follow these three easy steps to make a deliciously flavourful pork salad .
INGREDIENTS
Pork 250g
Salt
Chilli
Chopped onions
Sliced ginger
Coriander
Lemon Juice
How to cook :
Step 1: Add boiled chopped pork pieces Let it cook for 5 minutes
Step 2: Use 4-5 chillies and crushed ginger to make the paste Add salt
Step 3: Add chilli-ginger paste Give it a nice stir Garnish it with coriander Add a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the taste
Serve it with rice or roti as per your preference and enjoy the wholesome meal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.