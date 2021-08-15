Kulath Ki Dal | A Wholesome and Toothsome Delicacy From Uttarakhand
5-Problems 1-Solution. No wonder people from Uttarakhand are always talking about this dish.
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday diet, then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. A traditional food item of Uttarakhand, it is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits, which help you curb all your health issues.
INGREDIENTS
Kulath Dal or Horse Gram
Salt
Turmeric Powder
Ghee
Jakhiya Seeds
Onion Paste
Hing
Ginger-Garlic Paste
Chopped Tomatoes
Chopped Chillies
Chilli Powder
Coriander Powder
Garam Masala
Coriander
Lemon Juice
How to cook :
Step 1
Soak the dal overnight
Add the soaked dal in a pressure cooker with a little salt and turmeric powder
Pressure cook for 8-10 minutes
Mash the dal
Step 2:
Heat a pan and add 2 teaspoon of desi ghee
Add jakhiya seeds
Add onion paste, followed by hing and ginger-garlic paste
Next add salt and turmeric powder
Add chopped tomatoes for the tangy taste
Let it cook for 3-4 minutes and then add water from soaked dal
Close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes
Next add
Chilli powder (optional)
Coriander powder
Chopped chillies
Garam masala
Step 3
Add the boiled and mashed dal in the paste
Cover the lid and let it cook for 10-12 minutes
Add a few drops of lemon juice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves
Serve this delicacy from Uttarakhand with piping hot rice and enjoy the healthy wholesome meal.
