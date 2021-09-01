Burger With A Twist: Try Afghani Burger in Delhi's Mini Kabul
Love french fries along with your meal? We've got a better combo, imagine fries filled inside your burger!
With the weather outside, who doesn't want to snuggle up and binge on some comforting food ? Something which is loaded and fulfilling, not just for your taste buds but also to your senses.
As we already know how you feel, we bring you the recipe of most loved food from the streets of Afghanistan, popularly known as AFGHANI BURGER. You can find this unique snack while shopping at Lajpat Nagar/ Central Market as well. And trust us, you can't resist this Afghani food.
The burger cum wrap is fully loaded with veggies, french fries, boiled egg and chicken pieces over Afghan flatbread.
Walking down the galis, it's impossible to miss the stalls with boards that has ‘Afghan Burger’ written in English and Urdu. The irresistible aroma rising out of these stalls will attract you and make you want to grab a bite for sure.
Abdul Qafar, an Afghan refugee runs one of these stalls. He has been living in India from last 5 years. At his makeshift stall on the side of the market, he sells 6 variations of the burger- Chicken Burger, Kebab Burger, Veg Burger, Falafal Burger, Egg Burger and Mixed Burger. Starting at Rs 30/- for half/small burger.
Abdul made a very rich, succulent, super fulfilling Afghani Burger for us. Which you can also try making at home!
INGREDIENTS
Paratha or Lavash
French Fries
Falafel
Coriander
Mint
Onions
Cabbage
Tomatoes
Cucumber
Chat Masala
Salt
Afghani Chutney
Boiled Egg
Ketch up
Mayonnaise
Chicken Pieces
Step By Step Process To Prepare The Perfect Afghani Burger
Add Salad of Coriander, Mint, Onion and Cabbage
Add slices of Tomato and Cucumber
Add Falafel and Boiled Egg
Sprinkle some Chat Masala
Add Chicken pieces
Add French Fries
Sprinkle Chat Masala and Salt
Add Afghani Chutney, Ketch Up and Mayonnaise
Wrap it with a foil
A burger or a wrap. Call it what you want but something like this, is worth to relish.
