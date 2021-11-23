ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Experiment You Didn't Ask For – Rasgulla Chaat!

Taking innovation to another level with Rasgulla Chaat and Flavoured Dahi Bhallas.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Experimenting with traditional dishes is in trend and this Delhi eatery is not lagging behind. Located in Sarojini Nagar market, a shop named Flavoured Dahi Bhalla serves everyone's favourite Rasgulla but with a twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

First the Rasgullas are squeezed and cut into parts, then they are loaded with yogurt and topped with honey, cashews, almonds, and raisins.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Squeezed Rasgullas.</p></div>

Squeezed Rasgullas.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chaat Masala sprinkled over Rasgullas.</p></div>

Chaat Masala sprinkled over Rasgullas.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rasgullas loaded with yogurt.</p></div>

Rasgullas loaded with yogurt.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bengali Rasgulla Chaat.</p></div>

Bengali Rasgulla Chaat.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

This absolutely weird combination is called Bengali Rasgulla Chaat. It tastes both sweet and savoury.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hot-selling Mango Dahi Bhalla.</p></div>

Hot-selling Mango Dahi Bhalla.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nawabi Paan Bhalla.</p></div>

Nawabi Paan Bhalla.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Visit Flavoured Dahi Bhalla in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi to try some unique bhallas like Mango Dahi Bhall, Nawabi Paan Bhalla, and many more!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT