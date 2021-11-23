The Food Experiment You Didn't Ask For – Rasgulla Chaat!
Taking innovation to another level with Rasgulla Chaat and Flavoured Dahi Bhallas.
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Experimenting with traditional dishes is in trend and this Delhi eatery is not lagging behind. Located in Sarojini Nagar market, a shop named Flavoured Dahi Bhalla serves everyone's favourite Rasgulla but with a twist.
First the Rasgullas are squeezed and cut into parts, then they are loaded with yogurt and topped with honey, cashews, almonds, and raisins.
This absolutely weird combination is called Bengali Rasgulla Chaat. It tastes both sweet and savoury.
Visit Flavoured Dahi Bhalla in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi to try some unique bhallas like Mango Dahi Bhall, Nawabi Paan Bhalla, and many more!
