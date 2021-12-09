ADVERTISEMENT

Old Delhi Street Food: Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette

"Hum anda nahin khila rahe. Afeem wala Chaska khila rahe."

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

This egg-cellent chef from Chawri Bazar is known for egg-citing dishes. And one of them is Half Fry Omelette with Afeem wala Chaska on top.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Double yolk eggs with veggies.</p></div>

Double yolk eggs with veggies.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Firstly, the half fry omelette is prepared using double yolk eggs in butter with veggies on top and kept aside. It might look like an ordinary omelette until Kaale Bhai, the owner of this food spot puts his special Afeem ka Chaska.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Afeem wala Chaska.</p></div>

Afeem wala Chaska.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Afeem wala Chaska is cooked using veggies in butter and over loaded with grated boiled egg. The mixture is then boiled for 2-3 minutes and spread over the half fry omelette, which is prepared before.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette.</p></div>

Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

This Afeem wala Chaska will leave you high on eggs in just Rs 150. Find the details below for more more egg-citing dishes.

Shop Name: Sikander Omelettes

Address: 1425, Sita Ram Bazaar, Old Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

Timings: 6pm - 11 pm

