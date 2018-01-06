5 Recipes From Nigella Lawson’s Kitchen For Indian Taste Buds
(This story was first published on 6 January 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Nigella Lawson’s birthday)
Feeling angry, upset or impatient? There is one thing that can always lift you up. Food!
To that end, we have handpicked 5 recipes for you from the kitchen of Nigella Lawson. Lawson is an English food writer and TV personality, and every foodie’s delight!
Your Indian tastebuds will relish these delicious dishes!
1. Masala Omelette
The all-time favourite and easy-to-cook breakfast, Nigella Lawson gives the classic omelette a masaledaar twist.
PS: This breakfast classic with Indian flavour could become your morning staple. Find the recipe here.
2. Naan Pizza
Have some leftover naan from last night’s dinner and you you cannot figure out what to do with it? Look no further. You just need some cheese, tomato sauce and toppings of your choice, and you’re good to go.
PS: The cheesier, the better! Full recipe here.
3. Mughlai Chicken
Now, this isn’t as easy as the previous recipes, but it will definitely make your mouth water. You can cook it when you are planning a small get-together, or just when you crave that ‘something good’ but don’t know what and are unwilling to step out of your house to find it. Get the full recipe here.
4. South Indian Vegetable Curry
This is the kind of dish you make when you don’t have enough of any vegetable in your fridge to make a dish, but you have small amounts of many! It is easy to cook and the curry can be made a day ahead of consumption too, it only gets better!
PS: Have it with rice for best results! Full recipe here.
5. Brownies
If you are craving something sweet after filling your belly, or if you forgot to get your roommate anything for their birthday, this is the go-to recipe you need to memorise. It is easy to make (much easier than cake) and will give you the sweet ending you seek!
PS: You can add toppings like walnuts, chocolate chips or hazelnut and make them just the way you like. Full recipe here.
