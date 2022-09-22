ADVERTISEMENT

Street Food: Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Momos Chaat

Not your ordinary chaat, it’s Momos Chaat!

Muskan Singh
Published
What The Food
1 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Delhites love for Momos and Chaat is unmatchable. But what if you get the fusion of these two best street foods. Located in Delhi’s Janakpuri, this food joint serves Momos with Indian flavours.

Kukure Momos Chaat.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kanha’s Momos Chaat is served with creamy curd, flavourful chutney and spices to give it a delicious twist.

Pin this location if you too want to try this combination.

Location: A4C, Mota Singh Marg, Janakpuri, New Delhi

Timings: 11AM-11PM

Topics:  street food   Momos   Street Food India 

