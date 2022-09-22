ADVERTISEMENT
Street Food: Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Momos Chaat
Not your ordinary chaat, it’s Momos Chaat!
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Delhites love for Momos and Chaat is unmatchable. But what if you get the fusion of these two best street foods. Located in Delhi’s Janakpuri, this food joint serves Momos with Indian flavours.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kanha’s Momos Chaat is served with creamy curd, flavourful chutney and spices to give it a delicious twist.
Pin this location if you too want to try this combination.
Location: A4C, Mota Singh Marg, Janakpuri, New Delhi
Timings: 11AM-11PM
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and what-the-food
Topics: street food Momos Street Food India
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×