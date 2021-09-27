Mohabbat Ka Sharbat at Jama Masjid

With temperatures soaring as high as 49 degrees in Delhi in summers, here's a cool and refreshing drink to quench your thirst with love, literally.

As the name suggests, Sharbat-e-Mohabbat is a soothing drink made with the most loved ingredients like our childhood-favorite Rooh Afza, Milk, Watermelon and the sweetest of them all, Sugar syrup.

Located at Jama Masjid, opposite Al-Jawahar, this shop has become a crowd-favorite in no time. Served at a nominal price of Rs 20 for regular glass and Rs 30 for big glass, this typical summer drink is something people like to relish even in winters.

One sip of this flavorful drink and you'll know why it's named Mohabbat ka Sharbat. Visit this place and check for yourself!