Not An Ordinary Aloo Chaat, It's 'Lal' Aloo Ki Chaat

Old Delhi's Desi Aloo Chaat will leave you in tears of joy.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

If you are not fond of spicy food then take it slow, because this Aloo Chaat is too hot to handle. Located in Chawri Bazar, New Ashok Chat Corner sells Lal Aloo Ki Chaat which can make your mouth burn (in a good way, of course).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lal Aloo.</p></div>

Lal Aloo.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Unlike your regular Chaat, the potatoes used for this one are specially kept overnight in a furnace before being prepared with a mix of spices.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kachalu.</p></div>

Kachalu.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Beside all the spices used in this Chaat, it also has Kachalu toppings. Crispy, fried and only found in Delhi.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mango Chutney.</p></div>

Mango Chutney.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Loaded with cold curd, tamarind (imli) pulp and coriander-mint (dhaniya-pudina) paste, this Chaat also has mango chutney irrespective of the season.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lal Aloo Ki Chaat.</p></div>

Lal Aloo Ki Chaat.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Get this Spicy Red Aloo Chaat at just Rs 60 to enjoy a multitude of flavours in every bite.

