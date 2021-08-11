ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow's Keema Goli Pulao Recipe | Savory Blend of Koftas & Rice

Craving for Mughlai food? Here's an easy to make recipe that you must try.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
1 min read

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

Aromatic and delish GOLI KEEMA PULAO from Lucknow, is Nawabi in its own way. This Mughlai dish is made of fried meatballs simmered with pulao to mould a perfect lip-smacking result.

INGREDIENTS:

  1. Chopped 1/2 Kg Mutton

  2. 1 Teaspoon Salt

  3. 1 Teaspoon Garam Masala

  4. 1/2 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

  5. Ginger

  6. 1 Onion

  7. 5 Green Chillies

  8. Coriander Leaves

  9. Roasted Chickpea Flour

  10. 2 Bay Leaves

  11. Cinnamon Stick

  12. 10-11cloves

  13. 9 cardamoms

  14. 3 Spoons Ginger-Garlic Paste

How To Cook :

To Prepare Keema Goli Pulao

  • Take Minced Mutton

  • Add 1 Teaspoon Salt and 1 Teaspoon Garam Masala

  • Add 1/2 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

  • Add Ginger, Chopped Onions

  • Add Green Chillies and Coriander Leaves

  • Add Roasted Chickpea Flour

  • Mix it well

Apply water on palms to shape perfect meatballs.
Fry the meatballs on medium flame till golden brown.

Note: If the meatballs fall apart, add Chana, flour or Gram flour to bind it.

To prepare the pulao

  • Add half-cup refined oil

  • Add the spices

  • Add 3 sliced onions

  • Fry the onions till they turn pink

  • Add ginger-garlic paste

  • Add salt to taste

  • Add some water and sauté till the fragrance of garlic fades and onions are mashed

  • Add 750 gram rice

  • Add 5 cups of water

  • Let it boil

Mix fried meatballs in the pulao and sprinkle 1tsp black pepper. Cook the rice for 15 minutes on low flame.

Mix colour in kevda and add it in the pulao. Put the lid back on for 10 minutes.

The crispy baby mutton balls simmered in aromatic pulao is the perfect meal for your weeknight.

