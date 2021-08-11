Lucknow's Keema Goli Pulao Recipe | Savory Blend of Koftas & Rice
Craving for Mughlai food? Here's an easy to make recipe that you must try.
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Camera: Zijah Sherwani
Aromatic and delish GOLI KEEMA PULAO from Lucknow, is Nawabi in its own way. This Mughlai dish is made of fried meatballs simmered with pulao to mould a perfect lip-smacking result.
INGREDIENTS:
Chopped 1/2 Kg Mutton
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Garam Masala
1/2 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder
Ginger
1 Onion
5 Green Chillies
Coriander Leaves
Roasted Chickpea Flour
2 Bay Leaves
Cinnamon Stick
10-11cloves
9 cardamoms
3 Spoons Ginger-Garlic Paste
How To Cook :
To Prepare Keema Goli Pulao
Take Minced Mutton
Add 1 Teaspoon Salt and 1 Teaspoon Garam Masala
Add 1/2 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder
Add Ginger, Chopped Onions
Add Green Chillies and Coriander Leaves
Add Roasted Chickpea Flour
Mix it well
Apply water on palms to shape perfect meatballs.
Fry the meatballs on medium flame till golden brown.
Note: If the meatballs fall apart, add Chana, flour or Gram flour to bind it.
To prepare the pulao
Add half-cup refined oil
Add the spices
Add 3 sliced onions
Fry the onions till they turn pink
Add ginger-garlic paste
Add salt to taste
Add some water and sauté till the fragrance of garlic fades and onions are mashed
Add 750 gram rice
Add 5 cups of water
Let it boil
Mix fried meatballs in the pulao and sprinkle 1tsp black pepper. Cook the rice for 15 minutes on low flame.
Mix colour in kevda and add it in the pulao. Put the lid back on for 10 minutes.
The crispy baby mutton balls simmered in aromatic pulao is the perfect meal for your weeknight.
