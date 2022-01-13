Gautam Gambhir's Initiative: ₹1 Wali Thali At Delhi's Jan Rasoi
Delhi's Jan Rasoi serves Thali Ek Rupay Wali
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
At times when you can't get anything in a rupee, Delhi’s fully developed community kitchen by Gautam Gambhir's foundation provides food to underprivileged at just Re 1. This drive is known as Ek Asha Jan Rasoi programme to eradicate hunger and malnutrition from the society.
The motive of feeding marginalised people with ₹1 per token is that people can eat the meal with their dignity. It's the matter of pride for people by paying and not having a free meal.
Everyday around 1000 people receive nutritious meal with different menu everyday. The rasoi is functional from 12 noon to 2:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday serving 'Ek rupay wali thali'.
Address- Jan Rasoi, Near Kailash Nagar bus stop, Shahdara, Delhi
