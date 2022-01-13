ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Gambhir's Initiative: ₹1 Wali Thali At Delhi's Jan Rasoi

Delhi's Jan Rasoi serves Thali Ek Rupay Wali

Muskan Singh
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

At times when you can't get anything in a rupee, Delhi’s fully developed community kitchen by Gautam Gambhir's foundation provides food to underprivileged at just Re 1. This drive is known as Ek Asha Jan Rasoi programme to eradicate hunger and malnutrition from the society.

Ek Asha Jan Rasoi

Ek Asha Jan Rasoi

(Photo: The Quint)

The motive of feeding marginalised people with ₹1 per token is that people can eat the meal with their dignity. It's the matter of pride for people by paying and not having a free meal.

Chole Chawal.

Chole Chawal.

(Photo: The Quint)

Serving around 1000 people everyday.

Serving around 1000 people everyday.

(Photo: The Quint)

Everyday around 1000 people receive nutritious meal with different menu everyday. The rasoi is functional from 12 noon to 2:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday serving 'Ek rupay wali thali'.

Address- Jan Rasoi, Near Kailash Nagar bus stop, Shahdara, Delhi

