Watch: The Inspiring Story Of Laxman Rao, The 'Chaiwallah' Author
Not your ordinary Chaiwallah! Laxman Rao is a tea-seller, an award winning author and a tea consultant.
Laxman Rao is not your ordinary chaiwala.
He is a tea-seller, an award-winning author and now a tea-consultant at one of the best hotels in Delhi. The Quint interviewed Laxman Rao about his inspirational journey and his undying passion of writing.
The 69-year-old has written and published over 25 books and novels and wishes to keep writing more. He has been a motivation for many, and his exceptional story has even been applauded by PM Indira Gandhi and President Pratibha Patil.
Laxman Rao moved to Delhi from Maharashtra's Amravati in hopes of becoming an author. He started selling tea to fulfil his dreams. While selling tea, he completed his education and published his books.
At 40, he completed high school, at 50, he received a bachelor's degree from DU and at 63, he completed his master's degree from IGNOU.
It's his determination and constant efforts that has made him a well-known personality in the Hindi literary circuit. He has even become a motivational speaker.
Watch the video to witness the fascinating journey of Laxman Rao!
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Camera: Athar Rather
Producer: Muskan Singh, Zijah Sherwani
