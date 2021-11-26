ADVERTISEMENT

7 Feet Ka Dosa | I Took the Challenge of Eating India's Biggest Dosa

A single Maharaja Bahubali Dosa is enough for your party!

Muskan Singh
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

If they ask you how huge a Dosa can be, show them this Maharaja Bahubali Dosa and say nothing. Swami Shakti Sagar claims to serve India's biggest Dosa, and we went to see if that's even true.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bahubali Dosa at Rs 800.</p></div>

Bahubali Dosa at Rs 800.

(Photo: The Quint)

(Photo: The Quint)

Unlike an ordinary Masala Dosa, the stuffing is served outside along with different flavourful Chutnies and spicy Sambar.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mixed Aloo-Paneer Stuffing.</p></div>

Mixed Aloo-Paneer Stuffing.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Red Chutney</p></div>

Red Chutney

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Green Chutney</p></div>

Green Chutney

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Spicy Sambar.</p></div>

Spicy Sambar.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coconut Chutney.</p></div>

Coconut Chutney.

(Photo: The Quint)

Bahubali Dosa with unlimited Chutney and your favourite Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun for desserts at only Rs 800.

What else do you want? Go, grab this meal with your family and friends.

