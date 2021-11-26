7 Feet Ka Dosa | I Took the Challenge of Eating India's Biggest Dosa
A single Maharaja Bahubali Dosa is enough for your party!
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
If they ask you how huge a Dosa can be, show them this Maharaja Bahubali Dosa and say nothing. Swami Shakti Sagar claims to serve India's biggest Dosa, and we went to see if that's even true.
Unlike an ordinary Masala Dosa, the stuffing is served outside along with different flavourful Chutnies and spicy Sambar.
Bahubali Dosa with unlimited Chutney and your favourite Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun for desserts at only Rs 800.
What else do you want? Go, grab this meal with your family and friends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.