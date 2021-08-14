Hyderabadi Haleem: Royal, Mushy And One of Its Kind

To Prepare The Base

Wash and soak broken wheat and pearl barley overnight

Mix the soaked grains with all the five lentils

Let it cook for at least two whistles until lentils get tender

Grind the lentils

Once the meat is ready, mash it with hands before grinding.

Mix the Lentil-Grain base with shredded meat. Grind it with big blender/ Rahi/ Ghotni. Add the meat curry in the mixture.

Keep adding hot water, to achieve the desired thickness. Add 2 tsp Garam masala and mix it well.