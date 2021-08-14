Hyderabadi Haleem: Royal, Mushy And One of Its Kind
Re-invent this classic Mughlai dish with our step-by-step recipe.
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Camera: Zijah Sherwani
The rich mutton stew HALEEM has its origin in the city of pearls, Hyderabad. This thick, mushy, well-blended dish calls for slow cooking. The mash of lentils and grains along with the meat make it rumple in texture and the most loved Mughlai delicacy.
INGREDIENTS
Half kg boneless meat
3 Onions
Chilli Powder
Garlic-Ginger Paste
Turmeric Powder
Salt
Coriander Powder
Garam Masala
Broken Wheat
Pearl Barley
Yellow Split Lentil/ Moong Dal
Pink Lentil/ Masoor Dal
Split Pigeon Peas/Arhar Dal
Maash/ Black gram
Chana/ Chickpeas
How To Cook:
To Prepare The Meat
Add 2 tbsp Oil
Add 2 Bay leaves, 5 Cloves and 3 Cardamoms
Add Onions and fry till golden brown
Add Meat and sauté
Add 2 tsp Garlic-Ginger Paste
Add 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder
Add 1 tsp Red chilli powder and Coriander powder
Add Salt to taste
Add Water and sauté for 5-7 minutes
Pressure cook for half-an-hour.
To Prepare The Base
Wash and soak broken wheat and pearl barley overnight
Mix the soaked grains with all the five lentils
Let it cook for at least two whistles until lentils get tender
Grind the lentils
Once the meat is ready, mash it with hands before grinding.
Mix the Lentil-Grain base with shredded meat. Grind it with big blender/ Rahi/ Ghotni. Add the meat curry in the mixture.
Keep adding hot water, to achieve the desired thickness. Add 2 tsp Garam masala and mix it well.
Top Hyderabadi Haleem with fried onions and add to any family weekend menu.
