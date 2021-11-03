Iconic Eateries to Snack at While you Shop for Diwali in Chennai's Mylapore

Iniya Deepavali Nalvazhthukkal!



Diwali in Tamil Nadu is celebrated in the month of aipasi (thula month) 'naraka chaturdasi' thithi, preceding amavasai.



Diwali means wearing new clothes, making murukku, pakodas, mysorepak and laddoos at home, going out with the family to the temple and watching a matinee show on television.



The preparations for the festival begins the day before, when the kitchen is cleaned, smeared with lime and chandan and kumkum dots are applied, the entrance of the house is decorated with kolam (rangoli) and kavi (red oxide) and the pooja room adorns betel leaves, fruits, flowers, gingelly oil and incense sticks with crackers burst in the background.



This Diwali, The Quint took a walk around Mylapore, the temple hub of Chennai, to recommend the best places to shop for everything Diwali this season. And also we give you a list of the most iconic food spots in Mylapore that you have to check out.