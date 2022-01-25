ADVERTISEMENT

Aligarh's Favourite Steet Food Snack: Barule Chaat

Barule is made of crunchy baby potatoes that are fried in mustard oil and served with green chutney.

Muskan Singh
Published
What The Food
2 min read
Snapshot

Video Input: Aaveg Chahar

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

The locals of Aligarh take immense pride in its lock industry and their street food. The Urdu Poetry in the air of the city is laced with the delightful aroma of roadside snacks. The Quint presents you with one of the most beloved street foods of Aligarh, 'barule'.

Marinated Barule

(Photo Courtesy: Aaveg Chahar)

Semi-fried barule

(Photo Courtesy: Aaveg Chahar)

'Barule' are made using baby potatoes that are marinated with spices, colour, flour, and arrowroot powder. They are then semi-fried in mustard oil.

Deep fried in mustard oil.

(Photo Courtesy: Aaveg Chahar)

These baby potatoes are pressed flat between palms and deep-fried again until they are crispy. A mix of hand-made masalas are sprinkled to give them a spicy touch.

Barulel ki jaan, the green chutney 

(Photo Courtesy: Aaveg Chahar)

Green chutney to Barule is like Jai to Veeru. Made with coriander, chillies and spinach, this chutney gives a flavourful blast in your mouth.

Barule chaat

(Photo Courtesy: Aaveg Chahar)

A bite of this roadside snack, which is found in every corner of Aligarh, will leave you with bag of flavours. And just like with the taste of barule in your mouth accompanied with conversations with locals can be a memorable experience.

And if you are still reading this then it's time to pin this location and thank us later.

Shop's Name: 100rabh Barule Wale

Location: Atrauli Bus Stand, Ramghat Road, Aligarh

Timings: 12 pm - 9 pm

Edited By :Tania Thomas
