Aligarh's Favourite Steet Food Snack: Barule Chaat

A bite of this roadside snack, which is found in every corner of Aligarh, will leave you with bag of flavours. And just like with the taste of barule in your mouth accompanied with conversations with locals can be a memorable experience.

And if you are still reading this then it's time to pin this location and thank us later.

Shop's Name: 100rabh Barule Wale

Location: Atrauli Bus Stand, Ramghat Road, Aligarh

Timings: 12 pm - 9 pm