Aligarh's Favourite Steet Food Snack: Barule Chaat
Barule is made of crunchy baby potatoes that are fried in mustard oil and served with green chutney.
Video Input: Aaveg Chahar
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
The locals of Aligarh take immense pride in its lock industry and their street food. The Urdu Poetry in the air of the city is laced with the delightful aroma of roadside snacks. The Quint presents you with one of the most beloved street foods of Aligarh, 'barule'.
'Barule' are made using baby potatoes that are marinated with spices, colour, flour, and arrowroot powder. They are then semi-fried in mustard oil.
These baby potatoes are pressed flat between palms and deep-fried again until they are crispy. A mix of hand-made masalas are sprinkled to give them a spicy touch.
Green chutney to Barule is like Jai to Veeru. Made with coriander, chillies and spinach, this chutney gives a flavourful blast in your mouth.
A bite of this roadside snack, which is found in every corner of Aligarh, will leave you with bag of flavours. And just like with the taste of barule in your mouth accompanied with conversations with locals can be a memorable experience.
And if you are still reading this then it's time to pin this location and thank us later.
Shop's Name: 100rabh Barule Wale
Location: Atrauli Bus Stand, Ramghat Road, Aligarh
Timings: 12 pm - 9 pm
