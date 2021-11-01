Ayub's Kitchen: Deepika Padukone's Go-To Place For Kathi Rolls
Started in 1985, this eatery is Mumbai's oldest and Bollywood's favorite place for Kathi Rolls.
Here's what Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh have in common: They all love Ayub's Kathi Rolls.
Coming from Delhi, Ajaz Ayub Shaikh's father started Ayub's Kitchen in 1985. He initially started serving only non-vegetarian dishes like Mutton Seekh Kebab in a small food cart. It was only in 1989 that Ayub's Kitchen started serving vegetarian food.
Back in the day, they used to sell rolls for Rs 2.50 and today, their rolls cost between Rs 230 and Rs 250. Not just rolls, the food joint also serves mouth-watering dishes like Malai Chicken, Pahadi Chicken, Reshmi Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Mutton Burra and many more. Vegetarians don’t need to feel left out, they have got veg options as well such as Paneer Tikka, Mushroom Tikka, Paneer Bhurji and Jain food as well.
Come visit this place and you might just run into a Bollywood celebrity.
