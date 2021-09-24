Afghani Twist to Your Regular Paratha and Momos
Try Afghani street food in the streets of Delhi.
Camera: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Let's just say paratha is the soul food and you can't say no to it. While wandering on the streets of Jangpura in Delhi, we came across this little shop named Kabul Kebab of Mohammed Anwar who sells Afghani paratha.
Also referred as Bolani in Afghanistan, this paratha is just like a regular paratha stuffed with mashed potatoes and green veggies. It is deep fried in hot oil to puff up and is served with Afghani chutney at only Rs 30 to make it perfect for your ANYTIME meal.
If you've been looking for something in non-veg, then this is the place for you. Afghani chicken paratha loaded with dal mix and chicken is to die for. Paratha served with special chutney and Afghani lassi at just Rs 100 is a 'can't miss'.
And if you have been reading this far, then put on your happy face and rush to this food joint because he has got momos as well and that too with Afghani touch. Curd over chicken-stuffed momos with dal mix and lots of spices at Rs 120 is full of flavours and one of its kind.
