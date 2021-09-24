Afghani Twist to Your Regular Paratha and Momos

Camera: Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Let's just say paratha is the soul food and you can't say no to it. While wandering on the streets of Jangpura in Delhi, we came across this little shop named Kabul Kebab of Mohammed Anwar who sells Afghani paratha.

Also referred as Bolani in Afghanistan, this paratha is just like a regular paratha stuffed with mashed potatoes and green veggies. It is deep fried in hot oil to puff up and is served with Afghani chutney at only Rs 30 to make it perfect for your ANYTIME meal.