‘What I Wear Isn’t for Everyone’: Urfi Javed Responds to Instagram Comments
Watch Urfi Javed react to hate comments in her own unique and outspoken style.
We all know her for her fashion choices. We might make fun of her, talk about her, and even opine on her clothing choice, but the truth is, she is one of the most in-demand celeb for paps, and she manages to retain her position effortlessly.
If you think Urfi's boldness is limited just to her clothes, you might want to think again. She is just as fearless and outspoken while voicing her opinions. And she has many, especially about trolls and people who judge her. Watch Urfi boldly shut down criticism in her own unique style as she reacts to her Instagram comments.
Topics: Instagram Hate Comments urfi javed
