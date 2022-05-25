ADVERTISEMENT

‘Enough Is Enough’: Twitter Reacts to Texas School Shooting

"It's all devastating," wrote one user.

Published
2 min read
i

An armed man opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, 24 May. The 18-year-old shooter ended up killing at least 18 children and 2 adults, according to the latest death toll.

This horrific shooting has restarted conversations about the USA's gun laws and how they are often misused for mass murders such as these. Hollywood celebrities as well as netizens have taken to Twitter to share their grief about the incident and their frustration at its recurrence time and again.

Matthew McConaughey, who belongs to Uvalde, penned a note and said that "we need to re-evaluate and renegotiate our wants from our needs." Addressing the families of the victims, he also wrote, "No words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

American basketball coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustration during an NBA press conference and said, "When are we going to do something?"

Here are some other reactions from Twitter:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

