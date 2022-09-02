ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Salman Khan Joins Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma for Ganpati Visarjan
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan was also at the ceremony.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended the Ganpati visarjan with his siblings Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan and his son-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. Salman wore a purple short with distressed jeans while Aayush sported a gold kurta.
Several other celebrities including Mika Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee, and Maniesh Paul also bid adieu to Ganesh ji with their families.
Take a look at the pictures here.
