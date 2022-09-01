Find Out What Annoys And Embarrasses The Bollywood Wives

The second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is back with more drama and chaos. Produced by Karan Johar, the show is all set to premiere on Netflix on 2 September.

The show tracks the lavish lives of Bollywood wives Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey and mom to actor Ananya Panday), Neelam Kothari Soni (actor and wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (married to Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor), and Seema Khan (previously married to actor Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan).